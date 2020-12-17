Here is how snow-covered Himalayan Mountains look from International Space Station

The United States' National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has released an enhanced, long-exposure image of the snow-covered Himalayan Mountains.

The breathtaking photo was taken by a crew member aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

⁣"The highest mountain range in the world, the Himalayas are the result of 50 million years of collisions between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates," wrote NASA in an instagram post.

⁣"South of the range, or to the right from this perspective, lies the agriculturally fertile region of northern India and Pakistan.⁣ North of the range, or to the left from this perspective, is the more arid Tibetan Plateau — the 'Roof of the World'," it added.

The image shows bright city lights of New Delhi and Lahore ⁣below the fain orange airglow of the :atmospheric particles reacting to solar radiation".