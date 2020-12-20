Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Sunday Dec 20 2020
By
Web Desk

Shahid Afridi joins Qalandars for T10 League

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 20, 2020

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Khan Afridi has joined Qalandars. Photo: Geo. tv/File
  • Afridi said that he is honoured to become a part of the Qalandars franchise.
  • The Abu Dhabi T20 League will start on January 28.

LAHORE: Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Khan Afridi has joined Qalandars for the next edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League, The News reported on Sunday.

While speaking to media at the Lahore Press Club, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Qalandars Atif Rana said that the 45-year-old veteran all-rounder will join the franchise as their icon player.

Expressing excitement over his inclusion in the team, Afridi said: “I am really honoured to become a part of the Qalandars franchise."

Read more: Shahid Afridi's advice to Mohammad Amir: 'There is no feeling like playing for Pakistan'

He said that league cricket is not just about playing one month of high-quality cricket, instead, the core purpose of the competition is to nurture young talent. 

"In that regard, I think there is no franchise better than Qalandars because they’ve done a lot of work off the field in bringing forward the young talent,” he added. 

The Abu Dhabi T20 League will start on January 28.

