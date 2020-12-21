Can't connect right now! retry
Take a look at Mahira Khan's life as she turns 36

Pakistan's most beloved actress Mahira Khan has turned 36-years-old.

The Raees star has been dazzling on television and movies. 

The diva’s first appearance as an actor came in Geo TV’s blockbuster hit 'Bol' in 2011, in which she starred opposite Atif Aslam. Mahira later bagged the coveted Lux Award nomination for Best Actress (film) for the movie.

The same year, Mahira also made her TV drama debut in ‘Neeyat’ alongside eminent actors Humayun Saeed, Ahsan Khan and Deepti Gupta.

In 2019, she was crowned as Pakistan's most attractive woman and was recently named in Forbes’ Asia’s 100 Digital Stars list.

As of recently, she has been battling Covid-19, which she had made known in a post on Instagram. 

While she hasn't been active since she caught the virus, wishes have been flooding in for her well-being. 

