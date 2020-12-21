Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Dec 21 2020
'Great honour': Javed Afridi responds after receiving first Silk Road Friendship Ambassador award

Monday Dec 21, 2020

Prominent businessperson Javed Afridi. — Twitter

Prominent businessperson Javed Afridi on Monday said he was honoured after he was given the award of the first "Silk Road Friendship Ambassador".

Afridi, in a video message on Twitter, said: "I am very honoured to have been awarded [Silk Road Friendship Ambassador] of Ambassador of Silk Road Friendship."

The businessperson assured that he would turn this honour into a driving force and play his part in strengthing China-Pakistan ties. Afridi also said that he would play his part in developing the Silk Road.

"I will continue to work hard to contribute to economic cooperation & cultural exchanges between China and Pakistan," Afridi said.

Afridi is the chief executive of Haier Pakistan and the owner of MG JW Automobile Pakistan and the Pakistan Super League franchise Peshawar Zalmi.

