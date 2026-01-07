Rock climbing championship kicks off in Islamabad as athletes scale challenging walls. — Alpine Club

The Alpine Club of Pakistan, in collaboration with the Interprovincial Coordination Division, has launched a thrilling rock climbing championship in Islamabad.

The event has drawn enthusiastic participants from across Pakistan, including Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Kashmir, and all provinces.

What's striking is the remarkable turnout of both boys and girls, showcasing exceptional endurance and skill.

Alpine Club chairman Major Gen (retd) Irfan. — Alpine Club

The championship aims to promote rock climbing and mountaineering, encouraging youngsters to embrace challenges and develop resilience.

"We will create more opportunities for our talented youth," said Major Gen (retd) Irfan, Chairman of Alpine Club, expressing enthusiasm for the event.

"Kudos to General Irfan and the Alpine Club of Pakistan for collaborating with the IBC Division to make this happen," said Mohyuddin Wani, Secretary, IPC Division.

The championship is a testament to Pakistan's potential in adventure sports and a step towards promoting youth empowerment.