Can't connect right now! retry
business
Tuesday Dec 22 2020
By
Web Desk

Currency update on Dec 22: US dollar being sold at Rs160.9

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 22, 2020

The buying rate of the US dollar was Rs160 while its selling rate was Rs160.9 on Tuesday. Photo: Geo .tv/File

KARACHI: The buying rate of the US dollar was Rs160 while its selling rate was Rs160.9 on Tuesday, December 22 at the opening of Pakistan's currency market.

Meanwhile, the following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, the UAE's Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

Read more: US dollar rate against Pakistani rupee on Dec 22

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuyingSelling
Australian Dollar119 
121
Canadian Dollar123
125
Euro193
195.5
Japanese Yen1.55
1.58 
China Yuan24.5 
24.65 
Saudi Riyal42.3
42.85 
UAE Dirham43.5 
44.1
UK Pound Sterling212 
215
US Dollar160
160.9

More From Business:

SBP begins national dialogue for upcoming policy on financial inclusion of women

SBP begins national dialogue for upcoming policy on financial inclusion of women
Gas pressure will 'improve' after arrival of delayed LNG cargo today: ministry

Gas pressure will 'improve' after arrival of delayed LNG cargo today: ministry
PTI’s rupee devaluation policy devastating for Pakistan's economy: ex-commerce minister

PTI’s rupee devaluation policy devastating for Pakistan's economy: ex-commerce minister
Gold rate Rs112,500 per tola in Pakistan on Dec 21

Gold rate Rs112,500 per tola in Pakistan on Dec 21
US dollar being sold at Rs160.9 on Dec 21

US dollar being sold at Rs160.9 on Dec 21
Pakistani rupee expected to extend upward trend against US dollar next week

Pakistani rupee expected to extend upward trend against US dollar next week
US dollar rate against rupee and other currencies on December 20

US dollar rate against rupee and other currencies on December 20
SBP to launch policy for reducing gender gap in financial inclusion

SBP to launch policy for reducing gender gap in financial inclusion
Gold being sold at Rs112,450 per tola in Pakistan on December 19

Gold being sold at Rs112,450 per tola in Pakistan on December 19
US dollar being sold at Rs160.5 on Dec 19

US dollar being sold at Rs160.5 on Dec 19
Gold being sold at Rs112,300 per tola in Pakistan on December 18

Gold being sold at Rs112,300 per tola in Pakistan on December 18
US dollar being sold at Rs160.7 on Dec 18

US dollar being sold at Rs160.7 on Dec 18

Latest

view all