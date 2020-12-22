Here's how you can get your vehicle forensic certificate in Islamabad

Tuesday Dec 22, 2020
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad police just shared a step-by-step process of how you can get a forensic certificate for your vehicle.
This is what you have to do to get a vehicle forensic verification report:
Visit the Forensic Science Laboratory at the Police line Headquarters H-11/1, Islamabad with your vehicle any time between 8am to 4pm
Take your vehicle's original registration book, original CNIC and a photocopy of both.
Fill in the application form given to you at the lab and submit it.
Here is the the process in Urdu:
The Forensic Science Laboratory will examine the vehicle physically and attest its engine and chassis number through different mediums.
If the vehicle clears the test, it will be returned to you on the same day with a clearance report signed by the superintendent of the police headquarters.
If the vehicle is found to be tampered, cut and weld, it will be handed over to the local police for legal action.
You can contact the lab on 051-9258371 (ext 162) or find out more details here.