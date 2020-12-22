PM Imran Khan okays formulation of Pakistan's first-ever drone policy

A Reuters representational image.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday green-lighted the formulation of Pakistan’s first ever drone policy.

The decision came following a briefing by Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on the use of drones in various fields.

The premier noted that drones could be utilised for agriculture, urban planning as well as security and law and order. He directed setting up of a committee to devise a regulatory and legislative proposal on drone technology and submit a draft policy within a month.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad said the new policy will allow drone production. “Drone manufacturing industry will get a huge boost,” he said. “Import of sophisticated drones will also be allowed.”

