Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Tuesday Dec 22 2020
By
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan okays formulation of Pakistan's first-ever drone policy

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 22, 2020

A Reuters representational image.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday green-lighted the formulation of Pakistan’s first ever drone policy.

The decision came following a briefing by Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on the use of drones in various fields.

Also read: Prices of vehicles in Pakistan to come down soon, says Fawad Chaudhry

The premier noted that drones could be utilised for agriculture, urban planning as well as security and law and order. He directed setting up of a committee to devise a regulatory and legislative proposal on drone technology and submit a draft policy within a month.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad said the new policy will allow drone production. “Drone manufacturing industry will get a huge boost,” he said. “Import of sophisticated drones will also be allowed.”

More From Sci-Tech:

5 WhatsApp tricks you can use to avoid missing notifications

5 WhatsApp tricks you can use to avoid missing notifications
US cyberattack: Fears heightened as breach of govt agencies spreads worldwide

US cyberattack: Fears heightened as breach of govt agencies spreads worldwide
What gift is Zoom bringing its free subscribers this holiday season?

What gift is Zoom bringing its free subscribers this holiday season?
WhatsApp starts rolling out video, voice call for web: report

WhatsApp starts rolling out video, voice call for web: report
Retweets are back!: Twitter won't ask you to quote tweet anymore

Retweets are back!: Twitter won't ask you to quote tweet anymore
Here is how snow-covered Himalayan Mountains look from International Space Station

Here is how snow-covered Himalayan Mountains look from International Space Station
Alert: WhatsApp to end support on old iPhones, Android smartphones

Alert: WhatsApp to end support on old iPhones, Android smartphones
PTI govt official laments NGOs, activists painting new social media rules as attempt to ‘control’

PTI govt official laments NGOs, activists painting new social media rules as attempt to ‘control’
Google employees will work from home until September 2021

Google employees will work from home until September 2021
Google down: Here is why the search engine suffered global outage

Google down: Here is why the search engine suffered global outage
Karachi University's faculty member captures meteor shower

Karachi University's faculty member captures meteor shower
Google down: YouTube, Gmail, Google Maps now accessible in Pakistan, across the world

Google down: YouTube, Gmail, Google Maps now accessible in Pakistan, across the world

Latest

view all