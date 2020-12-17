Prices of vehicles in Pakistan to come down soon, says Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry addresses a press conference. Photo: Geo. tv/File

Fawad Chaudhry said that the prices of vehicles in Pakistan have increased immensely.





Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved the electric vehicle policy — which is expected to end the monopoly of vehicles in the country.

The science minister said that three major mobile phone companies would soon kickstart operations in Pakistan.



Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday said car prices in Pakistan will be reduced in the coming days.



Speaking to Geo News, Fawad Chaudhry said that the prices of cars in Pakistan have increased immensely over the past few years. However, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved the Electric Vehicle Policy — which will end the monopoly of car manufacturers in the country.



The minister maintained that the Electric Vehicle Policy is crucial for urban cities like Lahore and Karachi, as over 35% of air pollution in these cities is caused by emission of smoke from vehicles.

Speaking about other initiatives taken by the government, the minister said that three major mobile phone companies would soon start operations in Pakistan and that the ECC has also approved the mobile manufacturing policy, he added.

He said that these are great achievements accomplished during the "Made in Pakistan campaign", and in near future, the country will be manufacturing its own vehicles and mobile phones.

"We are now making our own ventilators, soon we will also make X-ray and dialysis machines," he added.