Court room sent into fits of laughter upon judge's comments about Ertugrul

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 22, 2020

‘Ertugrul’ lead star Engin Altan. Photo: File/Geo.tv
  • Accountability judge made a comment about Ertugrul when the witness repeatedly kept a hand on his chest before speaking
  • The remark sent the courtroom into fits of laughter 
  • The judge was hearing the money laundering case against Shahbaz Sharif's family

LAHORE: It looks like the popularity of Turkish series Dirilis: Ertugrul in Pakistan is not confined to people's TV lounges anymore. The influence has now even crept into courtrooms, it emerged on Tuesday.

During the hearing of the money laundering case against Shahbaz Sharif's family in the Lahore Accountability Court, the judge made interesting remarks after the witness who repeatedly placed a hand on his chest before speaking.

"Why are you keeping a hand on your chest repeatedly, you are looking like Ertugrul Ghazi," said Lahore Accountability Court Judge Jawad-ul-Hassan.

As a result, the courtroom was sent into fits of laughter upon the judge's light-hearted comment during such a serious case.

The court was hearing a money laundering case in which two more National Accountability Bureau (NAB) witnesses, Ibrahim Malik and Muhammad Sharif, have been summoned to record their statements during the next hearing.

The court has adjourned the hearing of the reference till January 4.

