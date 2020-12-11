Engin Altan aka 'Ertugrul' to address Pakistanis in a press conference today

Engin Altan aka 'Ertugrul' will hold a media talk at 11:30AM after arriving in Pakistan a day earlier

Engin Altan of Turkish drama Ertugrul fame is all set to speak to Pakistanis in a presser, scheduled to take place on Friday.



According to reports, the Turkish star will hold a media talk at 11:30AM, after arriving in the country a day earlier.

On Thursday, Altan reportedly landed in Pakistan upon invitation of a private business company.

Altan's fans residing in Pakistan were delighted to hear the news of his arrival in the country.

He garnered massive success in Pakistan after playing Ertugrul in popular Turkish series Dirilis: Ertugrul, ever since the play started airing on state-owned channel, Pakistan Television (PTV).