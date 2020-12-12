Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Dec 12 2020
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 12, 2020

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan thanks Pakistani fans for warm welcome

Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who received hero’s welcome in Pakistan, has thanked his Pakistani fans for the warm welcome.

Taking to Instagram, Engin Altan, who portrays titular role in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, shared bouquet of flowers, he received upon his arrival, in his story and wrote, “Thank you for warm welcome to Pakistan.”

Engin Altan, who landed in Pakistan on Thursday, received love and warm welcome in the country on his first visit.

He arrived in Pakistan upon invitation of a private business company on Thursday.

The photos and videos of Engin Altan are circulating on social media, where the actor can be seen receiving love and hero’s welcome from the officials and fans.

The Turkish star has also hinted at working in Pakistani dramas during a press conference in Lahore on Friday.

