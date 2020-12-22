Prince William, Kate Middleton under fire for breaking Covid-19 rules

Prince William and Kate Middleton have come under fire for breaking Covid-19 rules after they were spotted with the Earl and Countess of Wessex outdoors as a group of nine.

In an attempt to curb the spread of the virus, Sandringham is currently place under Tier 2 lockdown meaning that a maximum group of six people can meet in public place at a time.

According to pictures published in the Daily Mail, it showed William, Kate, Charlotte and Louis mingling with Edward, Sophie, Lady Louise and Viscount Severn in the woods at Sandringham on Sunday.

Photo: Daily Mail

It was reported that the two families were visiting a Christmas-themed woodland walk called Luminate.

According to sources, both parties arrived separately with neither of them having the intention of meeting up.

"As anyone with young children will know, there were moments on the 90-minute walk where it was difficult to keep the two family groups apart particularly at bottlenecks on the trail," a source at Sandringham said.

It is pertinent to mention that breaking Covid-19 rules could see one cough up £200 for the first offence, with the amount doubling after committing the offence again, which can reach to a maximum of £6,400.