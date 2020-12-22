Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 22 2020
By
Web Desk

All the details you need to know about the Ambanis' first grandchild

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 22, 2020

The first glimpse of the baby boy with his grandpa has been going viral on social media. Photo Courtesy: Instagram/Nita Ambani

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani held their son Akash’s wedding with a lot of fanfare, with many celebrities and personalities taking part in the wedding.

However, a few days ago another event was celebrated by the Ambanis' on the birth of their first grandchild.

Akash Ambani and his wife, Shloka Mehta, welcomed a baby boy earlier this month with the world getting to know about the update after the new parents shared the good news in a statement.

Here are all the details you need to know about the Ambanis' celebration of their first grandchild.

The birth details

According to the South China Morning Post, the baby was born at 11:40am on December 10 at the family’s Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai.

India’s richest family had returned from a vacation for the birth of their first grandchild and are yet to give a name to the newborn.

Antilia goes blue

To celebrate the arrival of the baby, the family home Antilia was lit up in blue.

The Ambanis' overjoyed

In a statement, the Ambanis said that “both mother and son are doing well” and that the new addition to the family has “brought immense joy to the entire Mehta and Ambani families”.

The first picture

Although the family is yet to release an official picture of the child, the director of corporate affairs at Reliance Industries posted a photo of Mukesh holding the baby along with a message congratulating the family.

“This is indeed a day to rejoice. Lots of love and blessings for the baby,” he wrote.

The picture was widely shared on social media but has not been verified.

The pregnancy announcement

The family had announced in June that Akash and Shloka were expecting their first child during their daughter-in-law’s birthday celebrations.

The corporate giant had mentioned that he would soon be a grandparent. The news was welcomed across the world, with people speculating as to when the baby might be born.

