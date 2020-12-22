Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Dec 22 2020
Meera turns to social media to find lost phone, offers cash

Tuesday Dec 22, 2020

Pakistan's most beloved actress Meera has resorted to an unusual way to finding her lost phone. 

According to a video shared by Independent Urdu on Twitter the Baaji star has misplaced her phone and offered Rs 500,000 to the person that finds it.

"I have lost my IPhone and the person that finds it will get Rs 500,000," she said. 

Many were quick to show their concern for the lost item while others were left confused as to why the diva resorted to offering a large amount of cash for a phone.

