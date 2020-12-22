Can't connect right now! retry
Prince William can no longer protect Prince Harry for long: report

Prince William is reportedly at his wits end and can no longer afford to protect Prince Harry especially since his numerous instances of “bad behavior” keep reflecting badly upon the royal family’s name as an institution of solidarity and togetherness.

This claim was brought forward by royal expert Dan Wootton during his interview on True Royalty TV's Royal Beat.

There he was quoted saying, "He's spent years trying to look after Harry and I think he feels like there is nothing he can do. He did everything he could to protect Harry over many, many years.”

"We don't know a lot behind the scenes with some of Harry's bad behaviour. William was always there for Harry so I have a lot of sympathy for William with how this has turned out."

Even royal expert Katie Nicholl shared Mr. Wootton’s point of view and added, "I don't think they ever will be close in the same way that they were before. But I do think there have been nine months since Megxit and relations are better between them.”

"I know that they are in touch, that they do talk. I know that Harry sent over a load of presents for the Cambridge children. They will Zoom, they will chat over the holidays."

