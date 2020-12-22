'What's new?': WhatsApp rolls out new update to fix bugs

Tuesday Dec 22, 2020
WhatsApp has rolled out a new beta update for iOS days before the calendar year 2020 ends, which has new options and several bug fixes, Wabetainfo revealed.
The beta update for iOS 2.21.10.23 enables the users to paste multiple images and videos into WhatsApp.
How to paste images?
What else is there in the update?
Well, a new option that WhatsApp is trying to introduce for iOS users is that they might be able to join a group call, even if they decline it initially.
"When the feature will be enabled, any participant can be invited to join a call any time, even if he declines the call initially," it said, adding that WhatsApp is working on the feature, which will be available in the future.
What are the bug fixes?