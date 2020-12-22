Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Tuesday Dec 22 2020
'What's new?': WhatsApp rolls out new update to fix bugs

Tuesday Dec 22, 2020

Silhouettes of mobile users next to the Whatsapp logo. — Reuters/Files

WhatsApp has rolled out a new beta update for iOS days before the calendar year 2020 ends, which has new options and several bug fixes, Wabetainfo revealed.

The beta update for iOS 2.21.10.23 enables the users to paste multiple images and videos into WhatsApp.

How to paste images?

  • Select multiple images from the Photos app
  • Now, press “Export” and now “Copy”
  • Open WhatsApp and paste the content in the chat bar

What else is there in the update?

Well, a new option that WhatsApp is trying to introduce for iOS users is that they might be able to join a group call, even if they decline it initially.

The screenshot from Wabetainfo of the group call.

"When the feature will be enabled, any participant can be invited to join a call any time, even if he declines the call initially," it said, adding that WhatsApp is working on the feature, which will be available in the future.

What are the bug fixes?

  • WhatsApp has fixed the bug that prevents status search
  • There have been improvements for voice, video, and group calls
  • Improvements in sharing URLs.
  • Improvements backing up chat history
  • General improvements for stickers and Memoji, among other betterment

