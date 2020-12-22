Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Tuesday Dec 22 2020
By
Reuters

WhatsApp web: Voice and video calls to roll out next year

By
Reuters

Tuesday Dec 22, 2020

A 3D printed Whatsapp logo is placed on the keyboard in this illustration taken April 12, 2020. — Reuters/File
  • WhatsApp says it has already rolled out the feature to some desktop users on a trial basis
  • The move will put WhatsApp on par with video-conferencing bigwigs Zoom and Google Meet
  • Zoom says it will remove 40-minute time limit for its free accounts on all meetings globally

WhatsApp will introduce voice and video calling feature to the messaging app's desktop version next year, a company spokesperson told Reuters.

The move to facilitate calls over large screens would put WhatsApp on par with video-conferencing bigwigs Zoom and Google Meet, but it is unclear if it has ambitions to compete with the two in the enterprise space.

With over 2 billion users globally, WhatsApp is second only to its parent firm Facebook Inc's namesake app, yet it is largely used for personal calls, unlike Zoom or Google Meet.

Read more: WhatsApp rolls out new update to fix bugs

WhatsApp said it has already rolled out the feature to some desktop users on a trial basis in time for the holiday season, a move first reported by tech blog WABetaInfo.

A second wave of the coronavirus has forced many people around the world to stay home and plan gatherings with friends and family over the internet instead.

Last week, Zoom Video Communications said that it was removing the 40-minute time limit for its free accounts on all meetings globally for the holiday season.

Read more: WhatsApp to end support on old iPhones, Android smartphones

In a similar move, Google Meet has said free users would not have to limit conversations to 60 minutes until March

More From Sci-Tech:

'What's new?': WhatsApp rolls out new update to fix bugs

'What's new?': WhatsApp rolls out new update to fix bugs
PM Imran Khan okays formulation of Pakistan's first-ever drone policy

PM Imran Khan okays formulation of Pakistan's first-ever drone policy
5 WhatsApp tricks you can use to avoid missing notifications

5 WhatsApp tricks you can use to avoid missing notifications
US cyberattack: Fears heightened as breach of govt agencies spreads worldwide

US cyberattack: Fears heightened as breach of govt agencies spreads worldwide
What gift is Zoom bringing its free subscribers this holiday season?

What gift is Zoom bringing its free subscribers this holiday season?
WhatsApp starts rolling out video, voice call for web: report

WhatsApp starts rolling out video, voice call for web: report
Retweets are back!: Twitter won't ask you to quote tweet anymore

Retweets are back!: Twitter won't ask you to quote tweet anymore
Here is how snow-covered Himalayan Mountains look from International Space Station

Here is how snow-covered Himalayan Mountains look from International Space Station
Alert: WhatsApp to end support on old iPhones, Android smartphones

Alert: WhatsApp to end support on old iPhones, Android smartphones
PTI govt official laments NGOs, activists painting new social media rules as attempt to ‘control’

PTI govt official laments NGOs, activists painting new social media rules as attempt to ‘control’
Google employees will work from home until September 2021

Google employees will work from home until September 2021
Google down: Here is why the search engine suffered global outage

Google down: Here is why the search engine suffered global outage

Latest

view all