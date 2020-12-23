Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Dec 23 2020
Kim Kardashian flaunts expensive Christmas gifts

Wednesday Dec 23, 2020

Reality star Kim Kardashian showed off her luxury Christmas presents, which she received from her celebrity friends.

Kanye West's wife recently mad a sweet announcement about her move that she would be giving $500 to 1,000 fans for Christmas this year.

Hours-after her announcement the the mother-of-four showcased her own gifts this year from her celebrity friends and designer pals.

The 40-year-old businesswoman would also be sending $500 to 1,000 fans money to 'spread the love' amid a rough year. Kim shared to her Twitter Monday that she is giving away money through her partner Cash App.

Kim Kardashian received an array of luxury items, including a Prada basketball, a Dior saddlebag and the Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Grinch' sneakers from Vanessa Bryant on Monday afternoon.

