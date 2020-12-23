Kim Kardashian flaunts expensive Christmas gifts

Reality star Kim Kardashian showed off her luxury Christmas presents, which she received from her celebrity friends.

Kanye West's wife recently mad a sweet announcement about her move that she would be giving $500 to 1,000 fans for Christmas this year.



Hours-after her announcement the the mother-of-four showcased her own gifts this year from her celebrity friends and designer pals.

The 40-year-old businesswoman would also be sending $500 to 1,000 fans money to 'spread the love' amid a rough year. Kim shared to her Twitter Monday that she is giving away money through her partner Cash App.



Kim Kardashian received an array of luxury items, including a Prada basketball, a Dior saddlebag and the Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Grinch' sneakers from Vanessa Bryant on Monday afternoon.