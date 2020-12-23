Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Dec 23 2020
Market opens with rupee slightly up against US dollar on Dec 23

KARACHI: The buying rate of the US dollar was Rs160.5 while its selling rate was Rs161.25 on Wednesday, December 23 at the opening of Pakistan's currency market.

Meanwhile, the following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, the UAE's Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuyingSelling
Australian Dollar120122
Canadian Dollar123125
China Yuan2525.15
Euro193.5196
Japanese Yen1.551.58
Saudi Riyal42.342.85
UAE Dirham43.3544
UK Pound Sterling212215
US Dollar160.5161.25

