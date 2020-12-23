Bank holiday on December 25 for Quaid-e-Azam, Christmas days

KARACHI: All banks and financial institutions will stay closed on Friday (December 25).

The State Bank of Pakistan, too, will remain closed.

The public holiday is on account of Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas, a statement said on Tuesday.

This is in line with the announcement made by the government of Pakistan.

Public holidays for 2021

The federal government had announced details of the public and optional holidays for 2021 earlier this month. A notification for the holidays was issued by the interior ministry.

A total of 14 public holidays were included for the general public. It starts from Kashmir Day on February 5.



At least 22 optional holidays had been announced for government employees. One employee, however, is only allowed to avail one optional holiday if they are Muslim and three if they are non-Muslim.



