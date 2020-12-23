Can't connect right now! retry
business
Wednesday Dec 23 2020
By
Web Desk

Elon Musk reveals Apple boss snubbed takeover deal during Tesla's 'darkest days'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 23, 2020

Tesla founder Elon Musk has recently toppled Bill Gates to become the world’s second-richest person. Photo: AFP/File
  • Tesla founder Elon Musk says that Apple chief executive Tim Cook snubbed talks to take over the car company back in 2017
  • Tesla was valued at $60bn (£45bn), but it has now grown to be worth 10 times that amount
  • Musk has recently toppled Bill Gates to become the world’s second-richest person

Tesla founder Elon Musk, who has recently toppled Bill Gates to become the world’s second-richest person, has revealed that Apple chief executive Tim Cook snubbed talks to take over the car company back in 2017.

Musk said that he had reached out to the Apple boss during his company's "darkest days".

"During the darkest days of the Model 3 program, I reached out to Tim Cook to discuss the possibility of Apple acquiring Tesla (for 1/10 of our current value). He refused to take the meeting," the South African-born American entrepreneur wrote on Twitter.

According to a BBC report, at the time Tesla was valued at $60bn (£45bn), but it has now grown to be worth 10 times that amount.

Read more: Elon Musk topples Bill Gates to become world’s second-richest person

During that financial crunch, the businessman told his employees that its factory faced a period of "production hell".

He tweeted about sleeping on the roof of the factory as he tried to fix production bottlenecks weeks later.

Eventually, Tesla got over the financial crisis and has since posted a string of quarterly profits.

"This week, the electric carmaker became one of the most valuable companies to join the S&P 500 index," the report highlighted.

More From Business:

Pakistani man killed by unknown assailants in Germany's Stuttgart: Dr Faisal

Pakistani man killed by unknown assailants in Germany's Stuttgart: Dr Faisal
Three French cops killed while responding to domestic violence call

Three French cops killed while responding to domestic violence call
Baby elephant survives motorcycle accident after getting CPR

Baby elephant survives motorcycle accident after getting CPR
Anti-Modi alliance wins big in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir polls

Anti-Modi alliance wins big in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir polls
Woman gets ‘second life’ after battling COVID-19 for 8 months

Woman gets ‘second life’ after battling COVID-19 for 8 months
British man of Pakistani origin appointed as member of UK's House of Lords

British man of Pakistani origin appointed as member of UK's House of Lords
UAE to have one-day courts to look into minor cases

UAE to have one-day courts to look into minor cases
Pakistan inches closer to IMF programme revival

Pakistan inches closer to IMF programme revival

Daily report on December 23: Pakistan records over 2,000 new coronavirus infections

Daily report on December 23: Pakistan records over 2,000 new coronavirus infections
To meet FBR target, tax imposed on sale of new cars within 90 days of purchase

To meet FBR target, tax imposed on sale of new cars within 90 days of purchase
Gold rate Rs112,550 per tola in Pakistan on Dec 23

Gold rate Rs112,550 per tola in Pakistan on Dec 23
Bank holiday on December 25 for Quaid-e-Azam, Christmas days

Bank holiday on December 25 for Quaid-e-Azam, Christmas days

Latest

view all