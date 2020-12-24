Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Dec 24 2020
By
OCOur Correspondent

Court axes decision to increase Islamabad property tax by 200%

By
OCOur Correspondent

Thursday Dec 24, 2020


A file photo of the Islamabad High Court. Photo: Geo.tv/ file
  • Islamabad High Court nullifies 200% raise in property tax in Islamabad
  • Court gives clarification on who is supposed to collect property tax

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday suspended a notification related to a 200% increase in property taxes in the federal capital. 

The court ordered the Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) to collect property taxes on old rates.

It also clarified that tax collection is the responsibility of MCI and not the Capital Development Authority (CDA). 

Read about the tax you need to pay on the sale of a new car

Last year, IHC had suspended a notification on the tax hike after hearing a plea against it. The petition argued that MCI had made a 200% increase in the property tax in Islamabad while misusing its powers.

It asked the court to set aside the decision of the MCI to raise property tax

MCI had approved the increase in property tax, making it applicable from July 1, 2019, but tensions between the MCI and CDA over who would control the revenue directorate responsible for collecting property tax meant that the distribution of property tax bills was delayed.

More From Pakistan:

Razak Dawood says Pakistan now on its way to industrialisation

Razak Dawood says Pakistan now on its way to industrialisation
FM Qureshi rules out dialogue with India in current situation

FM Qureshi rules out dialogue with India in current situation
Weather update: Karachi to remain cold, dry over next 24 hours

Weather update: Karachi to remain cold, dry over next 24 hours
PM Imran Khan pleased with 'accelerating' response to Roshan Digital Account

PM Imran Khan pleased with 'accelerating' response to Roshan Digital Account
Israeli minister denies reports of Pakistan's recognition of Israel

Israeli minister denies reports of Pakistan's recognition of Israel
Court warns FPSC of contempt proceedings against non-provision of CSS result to candidate

Court warns FPSC of contempt proceedings against non-provision of CSS result to candidate
PPP has a problem with Cabinet decision on 2017 Pakistan census

PPP has a problem with Cabinet decision on 2017 Pakistan census
When will CDA remove the encroachments on Islamabad’s Margalla Road?

When will CDA remove the encroachments on Islamabad’s Margalla Road?
Substantial damage dealt to Indian Army after another LoC ceasefire violation: ISPR

Substantial damage dealt to Indian Army after another LoC ceasefire violation: ISPR
Sindh Police introduces 'Skating Force' to curb street crimes

Sindh Police introduces 'Skating Force' to curb street crimes
WATCH: Maryam Nawaz’s Pashto speech charges up crowd at PDM's Mardan rally

WATCH: Maryam Nawaz’s Pashto speech charges up crowd at PDM's Mardan rally
Mysterious gas kills two, affects 22 residents in Karachi's Keamari

Mysterious gas kills two, affects 22 residents in Karachi's Keamari

Latest

view all