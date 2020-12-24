PSL: Misbah ul Haq, Islamabad United part ways

Pakistan cricket Head Coach Misbah ul Haq. — Photo: File

KARACHI: Islamabad United will be under a new head coach in the Pakistan Super League 2021 after the franchise announced it was parting ways with former captain and Head Coach Misbah ul Haq.

The franchise, in a statement on Thursday, confirmed that it will not renew the contract with Misbah as head coach due to his "commitment with the national side and the new conflict of interest rules of the PCB.”

Misbah was appointed as Islamabad United's head coach in December 2019, while already serving as chief selector and head coach of the Pakistan team.

Under Misbah’s tenure as head coach, the two times champion finished at the bottom of the PSL 5 table and for the first time, failed to qualify for play-offs.

“Islamabad United [...] has announced today that the already expired contract of Misbah ul Haq as its Head Coach will not be renewed, given Misbah’s commitment with the National side and the new conflict of interest rules of the PCB,” the franchise said in a statement.

The franchise, thanking Misbah for his association with them, wished him the best in his current role with the national side.

Misbah-ul-Haq, the outgoing IU coach, said he now wants to focus on his assignments with the Pakistan team.

“With back-to-back World T20s coming up, I want to focus on the PSL from a purely neutral perspective. For anyone involved in Pakistan Cricket their national commitments should always be the priority, and for that, I believe I will have to sacrifice my franchise commitments,” Misbah said.

The franchise will announce a new head coach for the PSL6 in due course.