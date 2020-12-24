Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Thursday Dec 24 2020
By
Faizan Lakhani

PSL: Misbah ul Haq, Islamabad United part ways

By
Faizan Lakhani

Thursday Dec 24, 2020

Pakistan cricket Head Coach Misbah ul Haq. — Photo: File 
  • Islamabad United parts ways with Misbah due to his commitment with national side
  • Misbah says that he now wants to focus on his assignments with the Pakistan team
  • Islamabad United have bagged the PSL trophy two times

KARACHI: Islamabad United will be under a new head coach in the Pakistan Super League 2021 after the franchise announced it was parting ways with former captain and Head Coach Misbah ul Haq.

The franchise, in a statement on Thursday, confirmed that it will not renew the contract with Misbah as head coach due to his "commitment with the national side and the new conflict of interest rules of the PCB.”

Misbah was appointed as Islamabad United's head coach in December 2019, while already serving as chief selector and head coach of the Pakistan team.

Read more: Babar Azam powers Karachi Kings to maiden PSL final victory against Lahore Qalandars

Under Misbah’s tenure as head coach, the two times champion finished at the bottom of the PSL 5 table and for the first time, failed to qualify for play-offs.

“Islamabad United [...] has announced today that the already expired contract of Misbah ul Haq as its Head Coach will not be renewed, given Misbah’s commitment with the National side and the new conflict of interest rules of the PCB,” the franchise said in a statement.

The franchise, thanking Misbah for his association with them, wished him the best in his current role with the national side.

Read more: Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United by nine wickets to maintain top position

Misbah-ul-Haq, the outgoing IU coach, said he now wants to focus on his assignments with the Pakistan team.

“With back-to-back World T20s coming up, I want to focus on the PSL from a purely neutral perspective. For anyone involved in Pakistan Cricket their national commitments should always be the priority, and for that, I believe I will have to sacrifice my franchise commitments,” Misbah said.

The franchise will announce a new head coach for the PSL6 in due course.

More From Sports:

PSL 6 draft: Local players' categories finalised, transfer window open

PSL 6 draft: Local players' categories finalised, transfer window open
Abu Dhabi T10 league: Mohammad Hafeez, Hassan Ali among dozen Pakistani players drafted

Abu Dhabi T10 league: Mohammad Hafeez, Hassan Ali among dozen Pakistani players drafted
Messi becomes highest scorer in Barca history with 644th goal to surpass Pele record

Messi becomes highest scorer in Barca history with 644th goal to surpass Pele record
Watch: Shahid Afridi shows off 'beautiful Pakistan' in latest video

Watch: Shahid Afridi shows off 'beautiful Pakistan' in latest video
Watch: Pakistan team celebrate Imam-ul-Haq's birthday in New Zealand

Watch: Pakistan team celebrate Imam-ul-Haq's birthday in New Zealand
Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal ties the knot with famous YouTuber

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal ties the knot with famous YouTuber
Pak vs NZ: After Babar and Imam, Shadab Khan also ruled out of first New Zealand Test

Pak vs NZ: After Babar and Imam, Shadab Khan also ruled out of first New Zealand Test
Pak vs NZ: Babar Azam, Imamul Haq back to training

Pak vs NZ: Babar Azam, Imamul Haq back to training

Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez becomes leading T20I run-scorer in 2020

Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez becomes leading T20I run-scorer in 2020
'Pakistan's T20 strategy is like relaunching of Nokia 3310'

'Pakistan's T20 strategy is like relaunching of Nokia 3310'
Don Bradman's debut 'baggy green' cap sold to Australian businessman for $340,000

Don Bradman's debut 'baggy green' cap sold to Australian businessman for $340,000
Pak vs NZ: Waqar Younis skipping second Test and flying home for family time

Pak vs NZ: Waqar Younis skipping second Test and flying home for family time

Latest

view all