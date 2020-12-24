Can't connect right now! retry
world
Thursday Dec 24 2020
By
Web Desk

WATCH: Pod of ten whales wash up on UK beach

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 24, 2020

  • A pod of ten whales beached themselves on a beach in the UK
  • Rescuers said six out of the ten whales have already died
  • Most of the whales were malnourished and had not eaten in a while
  • They said they cannot save the remaining four either due to their sizes

A Pod of ten whales have washed up on a beach in the UK, out of which six have reportedly died already.

According to a report by Mirror.co.uk,  British Divers Marine Life Rescue team says they cannot go close to remaining four whales for safety reasons, adding that the would not be able to save the poor creatures. 

Per the report, the whales were spotted on a beach between Tunstall and Withernsea, in the East Riding of Yorkshire.

Related: Watch: Fishermen spot rare Arabian humpback whales near Pasni

According to British Divers Marine Life Rescue spokesperson Julia Cable, her team reached the site and found out that the whales were malnourished.

"If we can get to them, it wouldn't be a rescue, we can't do anything and we can't put them to sleep due to their size," Cable told the outlet. "They haven't eaten for a long time, they are in the wrong place. We are just going to observe them."

Why whales beach themselves?

According to marine biologists, mass whale strandings are not unknown and have occurred throughout recorded modern history. They are, however, are uncertain about the reason behind this behaviour.

A similar incident occurred last month in New Zealand after more than 100 whales washed up on the country's remote Chatham Islands.

According to Reuters, rescue workers tried to help the whales and dolphins by trying to push them back into the ocean, but the remote location of the island hindered rescue efforts.

Read more: Whale found dead on Gwadar coast, cause of death unknown

More From World:

Tethyan Copper Company starts attachment of Pakistani institutions' assets

Tethyan Copper Company starts attachment of Pakistani institutions' assets
UK papers accept mistake in accusing Pakistan for imported COVID-19 cases

UK papers accept mistake in accusing Pakistan for imported COVID-19 cases
Pfizer, US strike 100 million COVID-19 vaccine deal with 70 million due by June

Pfizer, US strike 100 million COVID-19 vaccine deal with 70 million due by June
Elon Musk reveals Apple boss snubbed takeover deal during Tesla's 'darkest days'

Elon Musk reveals Apple boss snubbed takeover deal during Tesla's 'darkest days'
Pakistani man killed by unknown assailants in Germany's Stuttgart: Dr Faisal

Pakistani man killed by unknown assailants in Germany's Stuttgart: Dr Faisal
Three French cops killed while responding to domestic violence call

Three French cops killed while responding to domestic violence call
Baby elephant survives motorcycle accident after getting CPR

Baby elephant survives motorcycle accident after getting CPR
Anti-Modi alliance wins big in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir polls

Anti-Modi alliance wins big in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir polls
Woman gets ‘second life’ after battling COVID-19 for 8 months

Woman gets ‘second life’ after battling COVID-19 for 8 months
British man of Pakistani origin appointed as member of UK's House of Lords

British man of Pakistani origin appointed as member of UK's House of Lords
UAE to have one-day courts to look into minor cases

UAE to have one-day courts to look into minor cases
Daily report on December 23: Pakistan records over 2,000 new coronavirus infections

Daily report on December 23: Pakistan records over 2,000 new coronavirus infections

Latest

view all