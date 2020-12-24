Pakistan, Qatar agree to bolster military ties during official visit by CJCSC Gen Nadeem Raza

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza (3L) holding talks with various government and military officials during his visit to Qatar. — ISPR

Pakistan and Qatar have discussed measures to "enhance the level and scope of military engagements between both countries", a statement by Inter-Services Public Relations said on Thursday.

According to the statement, the decision was made during Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza's official visit to Qatar.



Gen Raza held talks with Qatari Minister of State for Defence Affairs Dr Khalid Bin Mohammd Al Attiyah.

The CJCSC also held separate meetings with Chief of Staff Qatar Armed Forces Staff Lieutenant General (Pilot) Ghanim Bin Shaheen Al Ghanim and all chiefs of tri-services.

During the multiple meetings, both sides discussed "various areas of interest, bilateral cooperation including security, counter-terrorism and prevailing regional environment particularly with reference to Kashmir and Afghanistan", said the military's media wing.

The dignitaries reaffirmed the desire to continue to forge deeper strategic ties.

"Chairman JCSC also visited National Security Academy and witnessed various facets of ongoing training. CJCSC appreciated the high standards of training and skills being attained," the ISPR statement said.

Upon his arrival at Qatar's GHQ, Gen Raza was presented a Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out contingent of the Armed Forces of Qatar.

