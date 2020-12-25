Pakistani women cricketers gear up for South Africa tour in Karachi training camp

— Twitter

KARACHI: The training camp of the Pakistan women's cricket team has begun here on Thursday.

The women's national cricket team will play a series of three One-day Internationals and as many T20 Internationals on the tour of South Africa.



On the first day, 25 out of 27 players participated in the camp being held at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre of the National Stadium.

The cricketers fielded, batted and bowled during the first day of the training camp.

The South Africa cricket series is the first assignment for Head Coach David Hemp of Australia and bowling coach Arshad Khan.

The final 18-player squad for the series against South Africa will be announced on December 31.

The first ODI will take place at Durban on January 20.