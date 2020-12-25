Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Friday Dec 25 2020
By
Web Desk

Pakistani women cricketers gear up for South Africa tour in Karachi training camp

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 25, 2020

— Twitter

KARACHI: The training camp of the Pakistan women's cricket team has begun here on Thursday.

The women's national cricket team will play a series of three One-day Internationals and as many T20 Internationals on the tour of South Africa.

On the first day, 25 out of 27 players participated in the camp being held at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre of the National Stadium.

The cricketers fielded, batted and bowled during the first day of the training camp. 

The South Africa cricket series is the first assignment for Head Coach David Hemp of Australia and bowling coach Arshad Khan.

The final 18-player squad for the series against South Africa will be announced on December 31.

The first ODI will take place at Durban on January 20.

More From Sports:

PSL: Misbah ul Haq, Islamabad United part ways

PSL: Misbah ul Haq, Islamabad United part ways

PSL 6 draft: Local players' categories finalised, transfer window open

PSL 6 draft: Local players' categories finalised, transfer window open
Abu Dhabi T10 league: Mohammad Hafeez, Hassan Ali among dozen Pakistani players drafted

Abu Dhabi T10 league: Mohammad Hafeez, Hassan Ali among dozen Pakistani players drafted
Messi becomes highest scorer in Barca history with 644th goal to surpass Pele record

Messi becomes highest scorer in Barca history with 644th goal to surpass Pele record
Watch: Shahid Afridi shows off 'beautiful Pakistan' in latest video

Watch: Shahid Afridi shows off 'beautiful Pakistan' in latest video
Watch: Pakistan team celebrate Imam-ul-Haq's birthday in New Zealand

Watch: Pakistan team celebrate Imam-ul-Haq's birthday in New Zealand
Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal ties the knot with famous YouTuber

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal ties the knot with famous YouTuber
Pak vs NZ: After Babar and Imam, Shadab Khan also ruled out of first New Zealand Test

Pak vs NZ: After Babar and Imam, Shadab Khan also ruled out of first New Zealand Test
Pak vs NZ: Babar Azam, Imamul Haq back to training

Pak vs NZ: Babar Azam, Imamul Haq back to training

Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez becomes leading T20I run-scorer in 2020

Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez becomes leading T20I run-scorer in 2020
'Pakistan's T20 strategy is like relaunching of Nokia 3310'

'Pakistan's T20 strategy is like relaunching of Nokia 3310'
Don Bradman's debut 'baggy green' cap sold to Australian businessman for $340,000

Don Bradman's debut 'baggy green' cap sold to Australian businessman for $340,000

Latest

view all