US dollar being sold at Rs161 on December 26

KARACHI: The buying rate of the US dollar was Rs160.2 while its selling rate was Rs161 on Saturday, December 26.

Meanwhile, the following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, the UAE's Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market on December 26.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.