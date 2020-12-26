Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Dec 26 2020
US dollar being sold at Rs161 on December 26

Saturday Dec 26, 2020

KARACHI: The buying rate of the US dollar was Rs160.2 while its selling rate was Rs161 on Saturday, December 26.

Meanwhile, the following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, the UAE's Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market on December 26.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuyingSelling
Australian Dollar119121
Canadian Dollar121123
China Yuan2525.15
Euro192194
Japanese Yen1.551.58
Saudi Riyal41.942.5
UAE Dirham4343.7
UK Pound Sterling213.5216.5
US Dollar160.2161

