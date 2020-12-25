Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Dec 25 2020
US dollar rate against rupee on December 25

Friday Dec 25, 2020

KARACHI: The buying and selling rates of the US dollar remained unchanged on Friday, December 25 as Pakistan's currency market was closed today on account of Quaid-i-Azam’s birth anniversary.

Meanwhile, the following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, the UAE's Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market on December 24.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuyingSelling
Australian Dollar119121
Canadian Dollar121123
China Yuan2525.15
Euro192194
Japanese Yen1.551.58
Saudi Riyal41.942.5
UAE Dirham4343.7
UK Pound Sterling213.5216.5
US Dollar160.2161

