US dollar rate against rupee on December 25

KARACHI: The buying and selling rates of the US dollar remained unchanged on Friday, December 25 as Pakistan's currency market was closed today on account of Quaid-i-Azam’s birth anniversary.

Meanwhile, the following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, the UAE's Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market on December 24.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.