Khloe Kardashian ‘not a toy builder’: ‘It takes me forever!’

Khloe Kardashian has truly been struggling to set up “so many tiny pieces” for her daughter’s Christmas gifts and turned to social media to showcase her frustration.

The beauty mogul utilized Twitter to get her frustrations across and began by writing, “Is anyone else still trying to put together some of these teeny tiny toys? I am not a toy builder. This takes me forever!! I need to get things fully assembled moving forward.”

This was not the end of it either, for shortly thereafter the reality TV star tweeted another annoyed rant regarding the assembly process, “So many tiny pieces. The way my nails are set up…this isn’t my friend LOL.”

A couple of hours afterwards though, the star updated her concerned fan base and claimed, “I feel better just getting that out LOL thanks guys. Back to toy building. I love you guys! My baby will be up soon. I hope you guys enjoy your family time this holiday season.”





