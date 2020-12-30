Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Dec 30 2020
Wednesday Dec 30, 2020

Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, Jennifer Aniston are the top Instagram stars of 2020 

As 2020 nears its end, many people are generating lists on the internet about which stars landed in the top tier of Instagram this year.

And this year, the list features a number of A-listers, including Jennifer Aniston, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande and Kylie Jenner, as revealed by the data from Wikipedia’s most liked Instagram page.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashian star’s five posts were listed in the top 20 while Gomez had two. Meanwhile Aniston got a spot in the top ten with her iconic post about the Friends reunion, coming at number five with 16.3 million likes.

Grande landed the eleventh spot on the list with her recent engagement announcement to Dalton Gomez on December 20. The post currently has 15.4 million likes.

Jenner beat the rest of the ladies and had the most liked post at number four—her first shot with daughter Stormi Webster which got 18.5 million likes.

