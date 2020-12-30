Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Dec 30 2020
Billie Eilish unfazed by sudden decline in number of followers

Wednesday Dec 30, 2020

The drop in Billie Eilish's follower count came after she posted a picture of a woman's body resembling a snake

Billie Eilish is unbothered by how she lost 100,000 followers on Instagram in one hour.

The drop in Eilish's follower count came after she posted a picture of a woman's body resembling a snake.

Owing to this, she actually lost about 100,000 followers—from 73 million to 72.9 million—following the Instagram Story.

Reacting to the same, the singer posted a side-by-side comparison snap on her Instagram Story with the caption, "LMFAOOO y'all babies smh" along with a couple of skull head emojis.

Eilish often calls out her own fans on Instagram. Just last week she asked her followers to stop making fun of her green highlights.

"I have a fun story to tell you, but first: [expletive] you guys. Stop making fun of me," said the star. "My god. I'm [expletive] making you an album. I will not put it out if you keep making fun of my hair. Shut up!"

