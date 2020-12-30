Quetta accountability court issues arrest warrants for Nawab Aslam Raisani

Former Balochistan chief minister Aslam Raisani. — Photo by APP/File

An accountability court in Quetta on Wednesday issue bailable arrest warrants for former Balochistan chief minister Nawab Aslam Raisani.

Raisani has been accused of embezzling funds allotted to restore the Mehrgarh heritage site and the warrants were issued after he did not appear in court to answer for the charges against him.

Besides Aslam Raisani, warrants have also been issued for a relative, Abdul Nabi Raisani.

The court accepted the pleas of Nawabzada Lashkari Raisani and Dostin Jamaldini for exemption from attendance.

The hearing into the case, which is probing allegations of corruption in funds for renovation and rehabilitation of Mehrgarh, was adjourned.

The Mehrgarh heritage site is located in District Kachhi near Bolan at a distance of 130 kilometres from Quetta.

It is considered the precursor of the Indus Valley civilization and suggests the existence of civilization as early as 7000 BCE.





