Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Dec 30 2020
By
Web Desk

Quetta accountability court issues arrest warrants for Nawab Aslam Raisani

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 30, 2020

Former Balochistan chief minister Aslam Raisani. — Photo by APP/File

An accountability court in Quetta on Wednesday issue bailable arrest warrants for former Balochistan chief minister Nawab Aslam Raisani.

Raisani has been accused of embezzling funds allotted to restore the Mehrgarh heritage site and the warrants were issued after he did not appear in court to answer for the charges against him.

Besides Aslam Raisani, warrants have also been issued for a relative, Abdul Nabi Raisani.

The court accepted the pleas of Nawabzada Lashkari Raisani and Dostin Jamaldini for exemption from attendance.

The hearing into the case, which is probing allegations of corruption in funds for renovation and rehabilitation of Mehrgarh, was adjourned.

The Mehrgarh heritage site is located in District Kachhi near Bolan at a distance of 130 kilometres from Quetta.

It is considered the precursor of the Indus Valley civilization and suggests the existence of civilization as early as 7000 BCE.


More From Pakistan:

Pak Navy puts on impressive display of firepower; Naval chief stresses vigilance

Pak Navy puts on impressive display of firepower; Naval chief stresses vigilance
NEPRA approves electricity price hike by Rs1.6 per unit

NEPRA approves electricity price hike by Rs1.6 per unit
Khawaja Asif should not hide behind excuse of political vendetta: FM Qureshi

Khawaja Asif should not hide behind excuse of political vendetta: FM Qureshi
Babar Sattar, Mehmood Jahangiri take oath as additional judges of IHC

Babar Sattar, Mehmood Jahangiri take oath as additional judges of IHC
Nawaz Sharif's passport will be cancelled on Feb 16: Shaikh Rasheed

Nawaz Sharif's passport will be cancelled on Feb 16: Shaikh Rasheed
Twice in a day: CBC faces Supreme Court's wrath at Karachi registry

Twice in a day: CBC faces Supreme Court's wrath at Karachi registry
CNG stations in Sindh, Balochistan to stay closed for three days

CNG stations in Sindh, Balochistan to stay closed for three days
Pakistani nationals not being allowed to board flights at UK's Heathrow Airport

Pakistani nationals not being allowed to board flights at UK's Heathrow Airport
French designer Pierre Cardin: The man behind PIA uniforms

French designer Pierre Cardin: The man behind PIA uniforms
PM Imran Khan behind my arrest, says PML-N lawmaker Khawaja Asif

PM Imran Khan behind my arrest, says PML-N lawmaker Khawaja Asif
Pakistanis own $150b lying in foreign bank accounts, says former FBR chairperson

Pakistanis own $150b lying in foreign bank accounts, says former FBR chairperson
Work on Gwadar fence stopped: Balochistan minister

Work on Gwadar fence stopped: Balochistan minister

Latest

view all