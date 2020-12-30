Pakistan team to wait for Babar Azam's recovery till the 'last moment': sources

Pakistani cricketer Babar Azam speaking during a press conference. Photo: File

Pakistan cricket team's management says it will wait for Babar Azam 'till the last moment' to recover from his injuries

Sources say the management does not want to take any risks by making Babar play

Babar had fractured his thumb during a throw-down session before the Pak vs NZ T20I series

LAHORE: The Pakistan cricket team management will wait for skipper Babar Azam to recover from his injuries "till the last moment", sources said on Wednesday.



The remarks come ahead of the second Test series due to begin between Pakistan and New Zealand in January.



According to the sources, Babar Azam's injured thumb will be examined during a training session at Christchurch.

Sources added that Azam has already started participating in mild practice sessions to assess his fitness. He, however, has not started playing against fast bowlers.

According to the management of the Pakistan cricket squad, it does not want to take any risks by allowing Babar Azam to play cricket in view of his injuries.

It should be recalled that Babar Azam fractured his right thumb during a throw-down session before the Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 series. As a result, Babar was ruled out of the series.

Since he could no longer lead the Green Shirts in the three-match T20Is series against the Black Caps, vice-captain Shadab Khan was appointed as the skipper.

Pakistan will start playing its second Test series against New Zealand from January 2, 2021. New Zealand is currently leading the two-match test series with a score of 1-0.

