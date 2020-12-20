Pak vs NZ: Pakistan in trouble as New Zealand take early wickets

Captains of the two teams at the toss. Photo: PCB Twitter account

Pakistan have elected to bat first against New Zealand

New Zealand won the first game by 5 wickets

Kane Williamson returns to the squad

Pakistan will be looking to save the series after losing the first match

The Men in Green have chosen to bat first against New Zealand in the second T20 match of the series on Sunday. Pakistan clash against New Zealand today after losing the first one on Friday.

After hitting a massive six off Tim Southee, Pakistani pinch-hitter Haider Ali departed cheaply. A few deliveries later, Haider was joined by Abdullah Shafique in the pavilion, who was dismissed without scoring a run.

The green shirts will look to shake off the rust as they take on the Kiwis while the black caps will look to wrap up the series by notching another win today.

The match will be played between the two sides at Seddon Park, Hamilton. The second fixture between Pakistan and New Zealand also marks the return of Kane Williamson to the squad, who had left the series midway after becoming a father.

New Zealand defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the first T20I of the series which was played on Friday.

Pakistan scored 153 runs for nine wickets in 20 overs, leading a fightback after losing quick wickets earlier on during the match while New Zealand made 156 runs for five wickets in 18.5 overs, with seven deliveries to spare.

New Zealand's debutant Jacob Duffy was declared 'Man of the Match,' after he took four wickets for 33, helping his side set up a five-wicket win.

Commenting on the defeat, Pakistan skipper Shadab Khan had said the team could not grab more runs because of a slow-paced game in the beginning.

TEAMS

Pakistan

1 Abdullah Shafique, 2 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 3 Haider Ali, 4 Mohammad Hafeez, 5 Shadab Khan (capt), 6 Khushdil Shah, 7 Imad Wasim, 8 Faheem Ashraf, 9 Wahab Riaz, 10 Shaheen Afridi, 11 Haris Rauf



New Zealand

1 Martin Guptill, 2 Tim Seifert (wk), 3 Kane Williamson (capt), 4 Devon Conway, 5 Glenn Phillips, 6 Jimmy Neesham, 7 Kyle Jamieson, 8 Scott Kuggeleijn 9 Tim Southee, 10 Trent Boult, 11 Ish Sodhi

