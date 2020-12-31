UAE announces public holiday on January 1

Thursday Dec 31, 2020
ABU DHABI, UAE: The United Arab Emirates has announced that January 1, 2021, would be a public holiday in the country.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation on Tuesday announced that all public and private sector employees will get a day off to mark the new year.
However, with January 1 falling on a Friday, most workers will not get an additional day off.
The country's human resources minister, Nasser Bin Thani Al Hamli, announced that it would be a paid holiday for all private-sector establishments, on the occasion of New Year, as per the decision of the UAE Cabinet on official holidays for 2021.