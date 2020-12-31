Can't connect right now! retry
world
Thursday Dec 31 2020
By
Web Desk

UAE announces public holiday on January 1

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 31, 2020

UAE flag flies over a boat at Dubai Marina, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. — Reuters/File

ABU DHABI, UAE: The United Arab Emirates has announced that January 1, 2021, would be a public holiday in the country.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation on Tuesday announced that all public and private sector employees will get a day off to mark the new year.

However, with January 1 falling on a Friday, most workers will not get an additional day off.

The country's human resources minister, Nasser Bin Thani Al Hamli, announced that it would be a paid holiday for all private-sector establishments, on the occasion of New Year, as per the decision of the UAE Cabinet on official holidays for 2021.

