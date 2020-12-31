Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Dec 31 2020
By
Web Desk

WATCH: Last sunset of 2020 in various cities across Pakistan

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 31, 2020

Pakistan is all set to ring in 2021 in a few short hours.

Ahead of the turn of the new year, captivating footage of the last sunset in major cities of the country was recorded.

In Islamabad, the sight was especially beautiful, with an array of bright colours painting the evening sky and the reflection of the orange sun reflected in the water below.

In Quetta, a seemingly cooler sun against the backdrop of a blue sky made for a striking scene, with mountains lining the horizon.

Lahore's tree cover added to the beauty of its sunset — a combination of pale pink and yellow.


More From Pakistan:

New Year Eve: KP Police deploy 3,000 personnel for security in Peshawar

New Year Eve: KP Police deploy 3,000 personnel for security in Peshawar
PM Imran Khan extends fixed tax regime for construction sector till December 31, 2021

PM Imran Khan extends fixed tax regime for construction sector till December 31, 2021
'Schools across Pakistan should be reopened on January 11'

'Schools across Pakistan should be reopened on January 11'
NA speaker dismisses 'unverified' PML-N MNAs' resignations

NA speaker dismisses 'unverified' PML-N MNAs' resignations
JUI-F district leader among 350 booked for vandalising Hindu temple in Karak

JUI-F district leader among 350 booked for vandalising Hindu temple in Karak
Karachi weather update: Cold wave to last till Sunday

Karachi weather update: Cold wave to last till Sunday
China approves its first coronavirus vaccine

China approves its first coronavirus vaccine
IHC issues notice to PMC over cancellation of doctor's license

IHC issues notice to PMC over cancellation of doctor's license
Aamir Liaquat Hussain's ex-wife says he divorced her over the phone

Aamir Liaquat Hussain's ex-wife says he divorced her over the phone
Asifa Bhutto's message to Pakistan on how to celebrate New Year 2021

Asifa Bhutto's message to Pakistan on how to celebrate New Year 2021
EU ban on PIA: Pakistan's aviation minister refuses to accept mistake

EU ban on PIA: Pakistan's aviation minister refuses to accept mistake
CJP takes suo motu notice of burning of Hindu temple in KP's Karak

CJP takes suo motu notice of burning of Hindu temple in KP's Karak

Latest

view all