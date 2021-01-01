WATCH: New Year’s celebrations across the globe

New Year celebrations comprising spectacular fireworks took place across the globe with traditional zeal and fervour

The celebrations were first spotted in Australia and New Zealand as the clock struck 12 am there

Citizens of Wuhan, China, where the coronavirus pandemic first broke out, also saw a large number of people gathering at a public place to celebrate

Even though 2020 was a tough year for many people across the world because of the COVID-19 pandemic which not only took many precious lives but also took away people's jobs and pushed them into poverty, the New Year's Eve was celebrated across the globe with the traditional zeal and fervour.



Reuters released photos and videos of New Year's celebrations on its Twitter account from around the world to show that the virus could not dampen the spirits of people who bade farewell to this tough year and embraced 2021 with open arms, hoping for a prosperous upcoming year.

Celebrations, including fireworks, were witnessed in Sydney, Australia at the Sydney Harbour like every year.

Akin to that, New Zealand also celebrated the New Year with a spectacular display of fireworks. In the video uploaded to Twitter, people could be heard screaming in joy and whistling upon seeing the display of fireworks.

Like the rest of the world, celebrations also took place in Wuhan, China, where the coronavirus pandemic first broke out. As seen in a video uploaded to Twitter by Reuters, hundreds of Wuhan residents, holding colourful balloons and props, gathered at a public place for the countdown to 2021.

Several other cities around the world, including New York, London, and Paris, are gearing up for the celebrations.

