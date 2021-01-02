Can't connect right now! retry
PSL 6 draft to be held on January 9: report

By
OCOur Correspondent

Saturday Jan 02, 2021

  • PCB seeks approval from Lahore’s administration 
  • Less than 300 people to attend draft
  • PCB CEO Wasim Khan had said draft will be in first week of January 

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will hold the player draft for the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on January 9 in Lahore, reported The News on Saturday.

A source told the publication that the PCB has reached out to Lahore’s administration to allow the cricketing body to hold the draft in open air.

“Though we are expecting less than 300 persons on the draft day, yet there is a need for an approval from the government to make such arrangements in the open air. We have approached the Punjab government for holding the draft on January 9,” the source told The News.

Last year, PCB’s Chief Executive Officer Wasim Khan had told journalists that the PSL draft will be held in the first week of January with the matches starting from February 20.

Read more: Local players' categories finalised, transfer window open

While, PCB's Director National High-Performance Centre (NHPC) Nadeem Khan has already confirmed that the PSL VI will be held without spectators due to the on-going coronavirus pandemic.

“According to plan, there will be no involvement of the public in this year’s PSL, however, we are monitoring the situation as the time is progressing,” Nadeem said.

He said that the season will be played on time and the foreign stars have confirmed their availability.

“If possible, we will look to hold matches in a minimum crowd if the COVID situation improves,” he added.

