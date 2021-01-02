PM Imran Khan attends MG Motors UK launch in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan attended the launching ceremony of British motor company MG Motors UK at the Prime Minister's House on Saturday.

PM Imran Khan, who was the chief guest, said his government was working hard to boost economy and the auto industry.

“The arrival of the British motor company MG in Pakistan is proof that Pakistan's economy has moved in the right direction,” said PM Imran Khan. He added that the company will play a crucial role in the development of Pakistan.



The premier said PTI government would continue its efforts to further strengthen the auto industry and termed the launch "encouraging" considering the ongoing coronavirus pandemic situation.

Javed Afridi, who helped bring the British motor company to Pakistan, appreciated the incumbent government's policies.