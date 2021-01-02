Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jan 02 2021
By
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan attends MG Motors UK launch in Islamabad

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 02, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan attended the launching ceremony of British motor company MG Motors UK at the Prime Minister's House on Saturday.  

PM Imran Khan, who was the chief guest, said his government was working hard to boost economy and the auto industry. 

“The arrival of the British motor company MG in Pakistan is proof that Pakistan's economy has moved in the right direction,” said PM Imran Khan. He added that the company will play a crucial role in the development of Pakistan.

The premier said PTI government would continue its efforts to further strengthen the auto industry and termed the launch "encouraging" considering the ongoing coronavirus pandemic situation.

Javed Afridi, who helped bring the British motor company to Pakistan, appreciated the incumbent government's policies. 

More From Pakistan:

Recommended lockdown as COVID-19 pandemic hit Pakistan: Dr Zafar Mirza

Recommended lockdown as COVID-19 pandemic hit Pakistan: Dr Zafar Mirza
Set your own house in order, Pakistan advises India over accusations of minority rights violations

Set your own house in order, Pakistan advises India over accusations of minority rights violations
Young man allegedly shot dead by Islamabad Police

Young man allegedly shot dead by Islamabad Police
Action within 72hrs for using foul language against Pakistan Army: interior minister

Action within 72hrs for using foul language against Pakistan Army: interior minister
Schools may be allowed to reopen from Jan 25: report

Schools may be allowed to reopen from Jan 25: report
Ringing in 2021: PM Imran Khan breaks bread with the poor

Ringing in 2021: PM Imran Khan breaks bread with the poor
PPSC under fire on Twitter over cancellation of Tehsildar post exam

PPSC under fire on Twitter over cancellation of Tehsildar post exam
PPSC cancels exam for Tehsildar posts at last minute after 'paper leak'

PPSC cancels exam for Tehsildar posts at last minute after 'paper leak'
New year gift: Pakistani-origin doctor forgives $650,000 debt of cancer patients in US city

New year gift: Pakistani-origin doctor forgives $650,000 debt of cancer patients in US city
Karachi weather update: Cold wave to continue for next 8-10 days

Karachi weather update: Cold wave to continue for next 8-10 days
Motorway closed, flights cancelled as thick fog dwells in Punjab

Motorway closed, flights cancelled as thick fog dwells in Punjab
Broadsheet LLC seeks millions more from NAB after getting $28.7 million

Broadsheet LLC seeks millions more from NAB after getting $28.7 million

Latest

view all