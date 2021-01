The 84th draw for the prize bond worth Rs 15,000 was held in Muzaffarabad on Friday, January, 1, 2021. — Photo: File

MUZAFFARABAD: The 85th draw for the prize bond worth Rs15,000 was held in Muzaffarabad on Friday, January, 1, 2021.



The first position holder got a prize of Rs30 million while three prizes of Rs 10million each have been reserved for the second position holders.

Similarly, third prize of Rs185,000 was awarded to each of the 1696 position winners.

The result will be available on Geo.tv once it is released.