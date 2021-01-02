Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jan 02 2021
By
Web Desk

FIA probing visa scam, not NAB: interior ministry

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 02, 2021

Representational image. — Geo.tv/File 
  • FIA directed to wrap up matter as soon as possible, says interior ministry 
  • 14,000 foreign nationals allegedly got their travel documents processed after fake, or credentials

The interior ministry on Saturday, refuting reports that a probe into a  visa scam unearthed in September last year was handed over to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), said that the probe was assigned to the Federal Investigation Agency.

The interior ministry, in a statement, said that the probe into the matter of the passport office issuing visas to foreign nationals based on bogus documentation is underway.

"FIA has been directed to wrap up the matter as soon as possible," the ministry said, noting that "no new inquiry has been requested".

According to a report published in The News last yearPakistani authorities had unearthed the biggest visa scam ever that links over 14,000 foreign nationals who allegedly got their travel documents processed after submitting either bogus, forged, invalid, fake, or incomplete credentials in the past two years.

The report, citing confidential communication, said that over two dozen officials had committed a gross violation of the country’s visa policy after processing over 14,000 visa applications in a slipshod manner.

The act placed the vital security interests of the country at risk during this period, the report said.

More From Pakistan:

Fazlur Rehman to lead PDM rally in Bahawalpur tomorrow

Fazlur Rehman to lead PDM rally in Bahawalpur tomorrow

Gas crisis in Pakistan intensifies, aggravates hardships for citizens, industrialists

Gas crisis in Pakistan intensifies, aggravates hardships for citizens, industrialists
'I suggested Pakistan go into lockdown in March,' Dr Zafar Mirza says

'I suggested Pakistan go into lockdown in March,' Dr Zafar Mirza says
PM Imran Khan attends MG Motors UK launch in Islamabad

PM Imran Khan attends MG Motors UK launch in Islamabad
Set your own house in order, Pakistan advises India over accusations of minority rights violations

Set your own house in order, Pakistan advises India over accusations of minority rights violations
Five members of Islamabad's anti-terror squad arrested after young man allegedly shot dead

Five members of Islamabad's anti-terror squad arrested after young man allegedly shot dead
Sheikh Rasheed warns of action within 72hrs against anyone badmouthing Pakistan Army

Sheikh Rasheed warns of action within 72hrs against anyone badmouthing Pakistan Army
Schools may be allowed to reopen from Jan 25: report

Schools may be allowed to reopen from Jan 25: report
Ringing in 2021: PM Imran Khan breaks bread with the poor

Ringing in 2021: PM Imran Khan breaks bread with the poor
PPSC under fire on Twitter over cancellation of Tehsildar post exam

PPSC under fire on Twitter over cancellation of Tehsildar post exam
PPSC cancels exam for Tehsildar posts at last minute after 'paper leak'

PPSC cancels exam for Tehsildar posts at last minute after 'paper leak'
New year gift: Pakistani-origin doctor forgives $650,000 debt of cancer patients in US city

New year gift: Pakistani-origin doctor forgives $650,000 debt of cancer patients in US city

Latest

view all