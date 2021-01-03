PAK vs NZ: Azhar Ali leads Pakistan fightback against New Zealand at Christchurch

Right-handed batsman Azhar Ali poses in the field. Photo: Geo. tv/File

Pakistan lose Abid Ali, Haris Sohail and Fawad Alam early on

Jamieson takes four wickets for New Zealand

Azhar Ali, Rizwan and Faheem Ashraf lead Pakistan fightback

CHRISTCHURCH: A formidable innings by right-handed batsman Azhar Ali led the green shirts' fightback against the Kiwis on Sunday during the first day of the second Test match against New Zealand.

Pakistan were 250/6 after 67 overs with Faheem Ashraf batting at 46 and Zafar Gohar on 8.

Pakistan's opening order once again failed to impress, collapsing like a house of cards against New Zealand's pace attack. Jamieson proved to be the pick of the bowlers, picking up four wickets courtesy of his disciplined bowling.

When New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss his response was "bowl, obviously" when asked what he wanted to do on the green Hagley Oval surface.

The decision was vindicated when Tim Southee trapped Shan Masood directly in front with a toe-crushing yorker in the third over.

But it was to be another 16 overs and 62 runs before Pakistan lost their second wicket.

Nicks that were caught behind the stumps in the first Test went wide of the cordon as Abid and Azhar Ali set about rebuilding the innings.

But, on the final ball of Jamieson´s fifth over, Abid Ali went for 25 when a lighter edge was held by Southee at second slip.

Two balls into his next over Jamieson had Haris Sohail caught in the gully by Henry Nicholls for one and in his following over he had Fawad Alam caught behind for two.

