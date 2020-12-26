Pak vs NZ: Azhar Ali confident Pakistani players can give tough time to Black Caps

Former captain and top-order batsman Azhar Ali said that pacers should play their part against kiwis. Photo: Geo. tv/File

ISLAMABAD: Former captain and top-order batsman Azhar Ali said that it is not easy to play at all against the hosts at their favourite pitches but he has faith in the Pakistan team’s ability to give a tough time to formidable New Zealand and make the Test series really interesting.

“Our team has the ability to make the series really interesting as well as tough for the hosts. New Zealand definitely has the home advantage but we too have a good competitive unit to pose a tough challenge to the hosts,” the former captain said while speaking to media from New Zealand.

‘All depends on bowlers’

The top-order batsman said that all would majorly depend on the bowlers. He added: “We must try to stay at the wicket and make the best use of the opportunity coming our way. There is a need to stay long at the crease and help the team get a good competitive total.”

“Usually such type of wickets suit the pace bowlers so I hope that Pakistan’s pace attack will play a decisive role in this wicket. Seamers can easily win matches for us and hopefully, they would put up their best efforts to bring laurels for the country,” he opined.

Assisting new captain

Apart from his role in batting, Azhar also wanted to help out new captain Mohammad Rizwan.

“As a senior most player of the squad, I would be there to help out Rizwan if such a need arises. I know I have a role to play and I am ready for it.”

The former Test captain said it was always difficult for Asian sides to perform at the outset of any tour.

Azhar also admitted that as a senior member of the team it was his duty to take along the youngsters in the side.

“Being a senior I have the responsibility to take along all the youngsters. My efforts would be to stay at the crease as long as possible and help the youngsters score runs. I would make all-out efforts in this regard,” he said.