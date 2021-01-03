Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Jan 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Indian comedian Munawar Faruqui arrested for 'indecent' comments about Hindu deities, home minister Amit Shah

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 03, 2021

Indian stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui. Photo: Twitter/@munawar0018
  • Comedian Munawar Faruqui and four others have been held for allegedly insulting Hindu gods and goddesses during a show
  • Complainant, the son of a BJP leader, says the accused also insulted India's home minister Amit Shah
  • Complainant videotaped the show and presented it to the police as evidence 
  • Court rejected bail pleas and sent the accused to judicial custody

INDORE, INDIA: Indian stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui on Saturday was arrested along with four other people for allegedly passing incendiary comments about Hindu deities and hurling insults at the Indian minister for home affairs, Amit Shah.

According to a report by India Today, Faruqui and four others, including Edwin Anthony, Prakhar Vyas, Priyam Vyas, and Nalin Yadav, were held after the son of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA lodged a complaint against them. 

Per the piece, Eklavya Singh Gaur, son of local BJP MLA Malini Laxman Singh Gaur, accused Faruqui and the others of insulting Hindu gods and Amit Shah during a show. He also filmed the show and presented it to the police as evidence. 

Police say that the show took place on Friday, January 1, at a cafe in Indore. Eklavya Singh Gaur was also present at the venue to watch the show. 

According to the police, Gaur also urged the organisers to stop the show. 

"A case was filed late on Friday night against Munawar Faruqui, a resident of Junagadh in Gujarat and four Indore-based persons based on a written complaint filed by Eklavya Singh Gaur," said in-charge of Tukoganj police station Kamlesh Sharma, according to the article. 

Faruqui and others were booked under section 295-A of the Indian Penal Code for outraging religious feelings, and section 269 for unlawful or negligent act likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life. The latter was used against the comedian for ignoring coronavirus safety protocols by holding a public gathering.

Bail pleas were submitted to a local court by the comedian and others but it was rejected, after which all the five accused were sent to judicial custody. 

