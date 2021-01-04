Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jan 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Karachi ranks sixth most polluted city in the world today

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 04, 2021

The top shot of Karachi, one of the biggest cities of Pakistan. Photo: File
  • The number of polluted particles in the air in Karachi today was recorded at 186 particulate matter.

  • Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, tops the list.

  • India's Kolkata ranked second among the world's most polluted cities.

On Monday morning, Karachi came in sixth on a global Air Quality Index which ranks the world’s most polluted cities.

According to the Air Quality Index, at 10 am, Karachi ranked sixth among the most polluted cities in the world.

The number of polluted particles in the air in Karachi was recorded at 186 particulate matter.

Read more: Lahore, Karachi make it to list of top 5 cities with worst air quality today

Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, topped the list, whereas India's Kolkata ranked second among the world's most polluted cities.

According to the classification, pollution from 151 to 200 degrees is harmful to health, pollution from 201 to 300 degrees is extremely harmful to health, while more than 301 degrees indicates hazardous pollution.

