Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Dec 07 2020
By
Web Desk

Lahore, Karachi make it to list of top 5 cities with worst air quality today

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 07, 2020

Commuters can be seen on the road in Karachi. — AFP/Files

Karachi and Lahore were listed today among the top five cities with the worse air quality, data from IQAir showed Monday.

Lahore ranked fifth, while Karachi was one place below Lahore on number 4, placed right behind Bangladesh's Dhaka, Kyrgyztan's Bishkek, and India's New Delhi.

Read more: Lahore third-most polluted city in the world in latest ranking

The United States Environmental Protection Agency regards air quality as satisfactory if the AQI is under 50. Meanwhile, Karachi recorded a particulate matter (PM) rating of 216, considered "very unhealthy".

Top 10 cities with the worst air quality. — IQAir

Lahore's air quality reported an "unhealthy" 200.

Last month, to reduce the smog, the provincial disaster management authority in Punjab sealed 613 brick kilns, 2,148 industries and impounded 8,579 vehicles.

Read more: Lahore ranks world’s most polluted city yet again, with 'hazardous' air quality

PDMA had arrested 478 people who violated the guidelines issued by the provincial government to protect the environment, according to a report by the authority from November 22.

More From Pakistan:

Jamia Ahsanul Uloom founder Mufti Zar Wali succumbs to coronavirus in Karachi: hospital

Jamia Ahsanul Uloom founder Mufti Zar Wali succumbs to coronavirus in Karachi: hospital
Did Prime Minister Imran Khan just unfollow everyone on Twitter?

Did Prime Minister Imran Khan just unfollow everyone on Twitter?
Woman suspected of torturing Faisalabad maid sent on 14-day judicial remand

Woman suspected of torturing Faisalabad maid sent on 14-day judicial remand

Farmers protest: Amir Khan speaks out against 'disturbing scenes of violence' in India

Farmers protest: Amir Khan speaks out against 'disturbing scenes of violence' in India
Naom Chomsky says today's generation faces questions never raised before in human history

Naom Chomsky says today's generation faces questions never raised before in human history
Beware of 'fake' degree verification agents, warns HEC

Beware of 'fake' degree verification agents, warns HEC
HEC announces international IRSIP fellowship

HEC announces international IRSIP fellowship
PIA launches Voluntary Separation Scheme for its employees

PIA launches Voluntary Separation Scheme for its employees
Low payments by fed govt hampered development in Sindh, CM Murad tells Bilawal Bhutto

Low payments by fed govt hampered development in Sindh, CM Murad tells Bilawal Bhutto

Asif Ali Zardari sustained head injuries when he fell, says medical report submitted to IHC

Asif Ali Zardari sustained head injuries when he fell, says medical report submitted to IHC
'Aar ya Paar': Maryam Nawaz says PDM's Lahore jalsa to show govt's days are numbered

'Aar ya Paar': Maryam Nawaz says PDM's Lahore jalsa to show govt's days are numbered

Latest

view all