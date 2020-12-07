Lahore, Karachi make it to list of top 5 cities with worst air quality today

Commuters can be seen on the road in Karachi. — AFP/Files

Karachi and Lahore were listed today among the top five cities with the worse air quality, data from IQAir showed Monday.



Lahore ranked fifth, while Karachi was one place below Lahore on number 4, placed right behind Bangladesh's Dhaka, Kyrgyztan's Bishkek, and India's New Delhi.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency regards air quality as satisfactory if the AQI is under 50. Meanwhile, Karachi recorded a particulate matter (PM) rating of 216, considered "very unhealthy".

Top 10 cities with the worst air quality. — IQAir

Lahore's air quality reported an "unhealthy" 200.

Last month, to reduce the smog, the provincial disaster management authority in Punjab sealed 613 brick kilns, 2,148 industries and impounded 8,579 vehicles.

PDMA had arrested 478 people who violated the guidelines issued by the provincial government to protect the environment, according to a report by the authority from November 22.