Tuesday Jan 05 2021
US Congress introduces bill to terminate Pakistan's 'major non-NATO ally' designation

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 05, 2021

  • Bill introduced by Republican Congressman Andy Biggs terminates Pakistan’s designation as a major non-NATO ally.
  • It will ask the president to certify Pakistan has shown progress in arresting and prosecuting senior leaders of the Haqqani Network
  • Currently, there are 17 Major non-NATO allies

WASHINGTON: A bill has been introduced in the US House of Representatives to terminate the designation of Pakistan as a major non-NATO ally.

It was presented by Republican Congressman Andy Biggs. It seeks to remove Pakistan's special status, which allows access to US defence supplies and participation in cooperative defence research and development programmes.

Pakistan was given the designation as a major non-NATO ally during the Bush administration in 2004.

The bill has been referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

The Economic Times reported that this new bill will also ask the president to certify that Pakistan has shown progress in order to arrest and prosecute senior leaders and mid-level operatives of the Haqqani Network in Pakistan.

The bill reads the President "may not issue a separate designation of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan as a major non-Nato ally or any other provision of law" unless a presidential certification is submitted that Pakistan continues to conduct military operations that are contributing significantly to disrupting the safe haven and freedom of movement of the Haqqani Network in Pakistan.

Currently, there are 17 major non-NATO allies. Brazil was the last country to be given this designation by President Donald Trump in 2019.

The designation gives the countries entry into cooperative research and development projects with the Department of Defence on a shared-cost basis, participation in certain counter-terrorism initiatives, purchase of depleted uranium anti-tank rounds, priority delivery of military surplus (ranging from rations to ships).

