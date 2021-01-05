WhatsApp’s first update for 2021 is here

Silhouettes of mobile phone and laptop users are seen next to a screen projection of WhatsApp logo, March 18, 2018. — Reuters/File

The instant messaging app WhatsApp has introduced a Beta update for Android — making it the first one for the new year.

According to WABetainfo, the updated version 2.21.1.1 has been uploaded onto the Google Play Beta Program.

The portal said that WhatsApp has started asking some of its users to begin accepting the new terms of services.

“Accepting these new terms won’t change your WhatsApp experience: your chats, messages, calls and status updates are still end-to-end encrypted,” the portal said.

Multi-device use



Moreover, an important update that, according to WABetainfo, is not available to all users at the moment, is the multi-device feature.

This is new feature will allow users to use WhatsApp on multiple devices without requiring an active internet connection on the main device.

“WhatsApp is considering the idea to offer a public beta for WhatsApp Web in order to let the user try the new experience to use WhatsApp without keeping your phone connected,” it said.

However, the official release date for the feature has not been released yet.