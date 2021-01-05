Pakistan Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Photo: Screengrab via Twitter/OfficialDGISPR

Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa chairs 238th Corps Commanders’ Conference at GHQ

Terrorists and their abettors will be defeated at all costs, vow military top brass

Forum says "defeating complete threat spectrum is only possible through comprehensive national effort"

RAWALPINDI: The top brass of the military on Tuesday vowed that "terrorists and their abettors" seeking to harm peace and stability in Pakistan "will be defeated at all costs".



The remarks came during the 238th Corps Commanders' Conference, held at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, and chaired by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.



The forum noted that the "defeat of complete threat spectrum is only possible through a comprehensive national effort, where all segments of the society play their rightful role".

During the conference, participants undertook a comprehensive review of the regional and domestic security environment of the country, with a special focus on the situation along the borders, internal security, and other professional matters of the Army.

Solidarity with Kashmir, Afghanistan

Speaking about Kashmir's Right to Self-Determination Day, which is commemorated on January 5 every year, the forum expressed solidarity with the resilient and brave people of Kashmir and vowed to stand with them until the realisation of their just cause in accordance with their aspirations and the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, the ISPR statement said.

"Decades of atrocities committed by the Indian Occupation Forces have failed to suppress Kashmiris' ever-strengthening freedom struggle, the statement read. "Determined Kashmiris shall succeed, InshaAllah."

The forum also expressed its satisfaction over the positive developments in the Afghan Peace Process and efforts made for regional peace and stability.

Protecting LoC, Working Boundary, and Eastern Border



The Corps Commanders present at the conference also shed light on the ongoing security situation along the Line of Control (LoC), the Working Boundary, and the Eastern Border.

"Training and professional pursuits must remain our prime focus to enhance operational preparedness and thwart any possible misadventure," the forum said, according to the statement.

Gen Bajwa said that the "highest standards of capability and maintaining a cutting edge at all levels is vital to meeting all the challenges in tandem with other elements of national power."

According to the statement, the forum also voiced its respect and appreciation for all those who are putting their lives at stake while fighting against COVID-19.

Remembering the martyrs

Participants of the conference also paid a special tribute to all the martyrs and their families for their supreme sacrifices rendered for a peaceful and secure Pakistan. The recent terrorist incidents in Balochistan were discussed and soldiers who embraced martyrdom during the incidents were remembered.

"The sacrifices of Pakistani soldiers will not go to waste," Gen Bajwa said, adding that "terrorists and their abettors will be defeated at all costs."

